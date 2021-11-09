High praise prompts angry backlash

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town’s significant improvement in the recent IBAL litter league sparked the praise of one local councillor, but not without a touch of irony from another.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace welcomed the “huge improvement” in the town’s recent IBAL showing moving from 34th place to ninth and praised all involved.

She added that in the IBAL report, the area around the Liberty Tree fountain did indicate some littering and asked the council if anything could be done to improve that.

Her comments sparked strong reaction from cllr Fintan Phelan, who replied that just minutes earlier cllr Wallace had voted against the council’s 2022 budget.

“All these things cost money and just a few moments ago cllr Wallace was voting against the budget,” quipped an incredulous cllr Phelan. “How can she expect anything done?”