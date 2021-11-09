History talk on Carlow Gaol

An upcoming talk will explore the fascinating but often grim prison records of the Carlow County Gaol. Christopher Power will give a talk hosted by the Carlow Historical Archaeological Society on 17 November at 8pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow.

The county is fortunate that a great deal of its former history has survived in the form of fascinating

jail records and the infrastructure of the former prison (now Carlow Shopping Centre) which

exists in the town centre. They help form a fascinating and accessible collection of material, containing extraordinary details about

ordinary people’s lives. Documents outlining the misery and desperation of crimes committed

in rural and urban Carlow are described in this lecture. Deportation and hard labour were

commonplace punishments, the standard penalty for most misdemeanors. More serious

crimes invariably resulted in worse punishment. Desperate, homeless and mentally unwell

citizens were faced with the full rigors of the law and the harshest of sentences. This resulted

in the breaking up of families and caused unknown misery. These tragic records are made all

the more poignant by familiar family names, from across the county, signifying real people

living through terrible times.

Other records relate to panic stricken people attempting to obtain gun licenses in the run up

to the 1798 Rebellion. This give some indication of the unrest which existed at the period.

What is striking from the records described, is the well oiled bureaucracy and the efficiency

of Grand Juries in administrating the many functions of a surprisingly modern civil service.

Well known and lesser known figures, some controversial, are listed in these records. Justice Lord John Cornwall (who resided in Myshall)

synonymous with the song ***The Croppy Boy*** is featured in a fascinating document administering “justice” to desperate unfortunates in 1818.

The earliest document described in the lecture is from 1763 and relates to the feeding of bread to hungry prisoners in Carlow’s first and long forgotten jail.

Full visuals and photographs will be used on the night to describe the various aspects of prison life.

Mr Power works in Carlow Library and has a keen interest in local history and has written a number of articles and books in relation to Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow.