Seventy-five new jobs announced for Athlone as part of €4.5m Sidero investment

Muireann Duffy

Software, cloud and digital transformation specialists Sidero have announced a €4.5 million investment, alongside the launch of a new consulting division within the business.

The company, headquartered in Athlone, Co Roscommon currently employs 150 people, with 75 additional staff due to be brought on in the town over the next two years as part of the expansion.

The new hires will fill positions in the areas of multi-cloud and software development, with places on the company’s graduate programme also on offer. Sidero has strong links with third-level institutions in the area, including the newly opened Technological University of the Shannon (TUS).

The company says the new roles will enable the expansion of Sidero’s services in the high-growth digital transformation space in multiple markets, including telecoms, fintech, and the public sector.

The new consulting division aims to “reduce hiring timelines and enhance company growth and project delivery for customers,” Sidero says.

The company’s chief executive officer, Carmel Owens said Athlone “continues to offer key advantages for attracting and retaining the highest quality talent”, citing a lower cost of living, improved work/life balance and easier commutes among the draws of the town.