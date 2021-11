Peter John (PJ) Formerly of Barnhill, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow, November 7th 2021. Predeceased by his wife Doris and his siblings Des and Maura. Peter died suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his children, Deborah, Pamela and Stephen, his grandchildren Sophie, Lucas and Katherine and Deborah’s partner Eb, his sister Nancy, brother Kevin, his extended family and his many friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.