Dublin council expects time to occupy vacant dwellings to fall this year

Muireann Duffy

Dublin City Council (DCC) has said recent figures relating to the length of time it takes to put tenants in a vacant property are “not an accurate reflection of the true picture”.

On Tuesday, data from the Local Government Audit service stated DCC had a turnaround time of 104 weeks (two years), however, the council has since responded, stating those figures “consisted of all vacant Council properties, including those that are planned for regeneration projects or are due to be demolished”.

The council said its figures for 2019 showed it took, on average, 24 weeks to re-establish tenants in vacant properties, which it expects will reduce to 21 weeks this year.

“Dublin City Council Housing Section is very conscious of the need to maximise our housing stock for social housing and always strives to refurbish any voids/vacant units as quickly as possible,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said.

Ms Gilliland added there are “active plans” for the regeneration of older housing developments, with residents being relocated to facilitate the works.

“While these may be voids/vacant units on paper, they should not be categorised in the same way as a housing unit that has become vacant due to a resident passing on.

“Including them in the average length of time for Dublin City Council to turn around properties is misleading of our efforts to house those families and individuals on our social housing waiting lists,” she said.