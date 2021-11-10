Grafton Street’s Christmas lights on display in Dublin

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The festive season has officially begun in Dublin with the first section of Christmas lights now on at Grafton Street.

Due to the pandemic, there was no physical event to celebrate the switching on of the Christmas lights this year.

Instead, a patient at Temple Street Children’s Hospital had the honour of officially switching on the lights remotely.

Grafton Street tonight after the Christmas lights were switched on. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins

The Christmas lights in Dublin consist of over 1 million low energy LED light bulbs, including over 300,000 individual light bulbs on Grafton Street alone.

Lights on other streets in the city centre will be switched on at various times throughout this week.

In total, there will be approximately 4km of lights across the capital this year.

Niamh Campbell (10) on Grafton Street tonight. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins

Richard Guiney, chief executive of DublinTown, said the Christmas lights were by far the biggest task that the business group undertakes for its members and the people of Dublin each year.

“This year the erecting of the Christmas lights means so much more than any other year and we would ask people to come and support the city centre businesses at this special time. Stores have been gearing up for Christmas and are ready to meet customer needs,” he said.

