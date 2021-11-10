Plans lodged for Barrow water activity centre

PLANS have been lodged for an ambitious water activity park in Carlow town.

Carlow County Council has applied to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) have made an appropriate assessment application for a proposed River Barrow Water Activity Centre in Carlow Town Park.

The development would see a two-storey building including two social enterprise units.

It would also include a 1.5-storey café building with an outdoor terrace. Other aspects include a single-storey boat storage building.

Submissions or observations should be made in writing to An Bord Pleanála, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 before 10 December.

A decision on the application is due next April.