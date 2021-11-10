Revenue warns of additional costs when buying from outside the EU

Kenneth Fox

Revenue is warning online shoppers of potential additional costs when buying goods online from outside the EU

In the lead up to one of the busiest times of the year, Revenue is reminding consumers to check whether the advertised price of goods includes all tax and duty costs due before making a decision to buy.

Where the price advertised is not inclusive of these costs, additional charges including VAT and Customs Duty can apply once the goods arrive in Ireland.

Outlining two significant changes that came into effect in 2021 and the impact they have on the cost of online shopping, Maureen Dalton, head of Revenue’s South East Frontier Management Branch, said: “Since January last, the United Kingdom is not a member of the European Union.

“This means that customs formalities and, in certain circumstances, additional charges now apply to goods bought from the UK, excluding Northern Ireland.

“Also, since July 1st, new VAT rules for goods arriving into Ireland from non-EU countries came into effect meaning that all such goods are subject to VAT regardless of their value.”

Ms Dalton explained how consumers can avoid unexpected additional charges when their goods arrive in Ireland for delivery:

“If you shop online, whether it be in Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales or more generally for Christmas gifts, you need to check whether the advertised price includes any tax and duty costs due before you make your decision to buy the goods concerned.

She said in some instances, the supplier may operate a duty paid model, where the total advertised price for the goods at the time of purchase includes Irish VAT and duties meaning no further Revenue charges will arise on delivery.

However, where this is not the case, the amount of VAT and any duties due will be payable when the goods arrive in Ireland. She added “You will have to pay these charges to the postal service or parcel operator before the goods are delivered.”

Further information on tax and duty charges that may arise on goods bought online for personal use can be found here on revenue.ie