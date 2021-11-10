Tinryland will be transformed into a winter wonderland this festive season

TINRYLAND is the place to be this December with an enormous Christmas village.

The Tinryland Christmas Village will feature an outdoor market comprised of 100 vendors, while a special Santa Express train ride and Santa’s grotto will make it a weekend to remember for local families.

Tinryland GAA Club will organise and host the Christmas village on 3-5 December.

It goes without saying that the event will adhere to all public health guidelines with a Covid officer in place, while the majority of attractions will take place outdoors.

Things get underway with a cheese and wine art exhibition at 4pm on Friday. Artists as well as children from all of the local schools (fifth class to sixth year) have been invited to enter an art competition. Winners of the primary and secondary school categories will be announced at 7pm, with cash prizes for the respective first three places. The night will be rounded off with Carols by Candlelight, led by the St Clare’s Church Choir. Tinyrland‘s Christmas tree will also be lit up for the month of December.

For this special event, a shuttle bus service will be available from Centra, O’Brien Road, Carlow on Saturday and Sunday at a cost of €2 per person. Tinryland Christmas Village will also host a golden hour between 10am and 11am on Saturday specifically for children and adults with additional needs as well as elderly citizens. For more information, contact Serene on 086 1710757.

The outdoor market will feature over 100 vendors selling a variety of food, baked treats, crafts and arts from 11am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. More than 30 vendors will be present on Friday.

Santa’s Express train ride, which begins each day at 11am, will also delight the little ones. It will whisk them away to meet the man himself. They won’t be able to sit on his lap, but a photo will be taken and everyone will get to take home a small present. All of this will be done in an outdoor setting, with a cosy little fireplace to keep everyone warm.

Santa will arrive at noon on Saturday and Sunday and he will also be present on Friday afternoon. Ms Claus will have her own workshop, which will be up and running on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, there is also an open invitation for members of Carlow’s South African community to meet and greet at 2pm. Currently, more than 300 people from that country live in Carlow town alone, so it’s a perfect opportunity for them to get together. On Sunday, an ugly jumper competition will be held at 1pm.

Tickets can be booked from the Evenbrite website by searching ‘Tinryland’s Christmas Village Tickets’. The cost is €5 for an adult, while there’s no charge for children under the age of 13. The grotto experience is €15 per child, which includes a train ride, small present and photo (one parent per family on the train). The train ride costs €7.50. Tickets are also available from the Barber Shop at Lismard House, Tullow Street.

Proceeds from the event will go towards gym facilities at Tinryland GAA Club.

Tinryland Christmas village is supported by Carlow County Development Partnership and is orgainsed by SAFFA Events Ireland .