Carlow launches Festive Family Experience programme

Carlow County Council has announced details of its ‘County Carlow – Festive Family Experience’ programme for 2021 including a variety of events for all the family. The official programme will kick off on 27 November with a fireworks display and music showcase with local talent the Backline along the River Barrow, kickstarting over a month of activities to engage all ages during the festive period until New Year’s.

There will be an array of events with mayor of Carlow Municipal District Ken Murnane turning on the lights in Carlow town live on Facebook.

There will also be an inCarlow Food & Drink Christmas Showcase at the Arboretum featuring the likes like of Kevin Dundon, Paul Flynn and Edward Hayden amongst others along with local food and drink products. County Carlow’s craft and design collective, Form Carlow, will be exhibiting at a festive pop up shop in Fairgreen Shopping Centre. Rathvilly GAA will be holding a Christmas Bazar and Fireworks Display. Borris Tidy Towns will be organising a New Year’s Eve fireworks display. A special competition ‘County Carlow – Festive Family Image Photography Competition’ will also take place.

There will be free parking in Carlow town for the duration of the progamme and weekly Facebook competitions.

Commenting on the programme, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, cllr Fintan Phelan said: “The festive season is a time for caring. It is a time when we reach out and let people know we are thinking of them and a time for community and family. We in Carlow County Council are delighted to provide the Festive Family Experience Programme for 2021 which is designed to compliment the variety of community and business events across the county.”

Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Ken Murnane said: “It’s been a tough 18 months for many people including our businesses. We hope this Christmas will be a time for people to have some fun and enjoy the many activities taking place in our County Town and I’d encourage all to Look for Local in their purchase decisions for Christmas 2021”.

Cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown Municipal District, cllr Michael Doran added: “I’m delighted to welcome the activities in Bagenalstown Municipal District which will bring a really magical few weeks. So, wrap up warm, soak up the atmosphere, wander between the different experiences and celebrations and support our amazing local businesses during the festive period”.

Cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District cllr Brian O’Donoghue commented: “I’m delighted to see the programme for 2021.I fundamentally believe that Christmas is a celebration of things that are great about our rural communities and a chance to take stock of what has been achieved in 2021 under the circumstances that our communities were presented with during the year.”

Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said: “We are delighted to put together this programme for 2021 and look forward to once again rolling out the Festive Family Experience Programme”.

In respect of the planned events, Mr Comerford added: “all events will be run in line with public health guidelines and tickets for each of the events will be available over the coming weeks. I would encourage people to work with us to help ensure that all have a festive family Christmas and New Year period”.

Full details on ‘County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience’ Facebook page.