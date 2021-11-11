Coolattin Cheddar wins big cheese award

By Suzanne Pender

A CO Carlow cheese delighted taste buds at the prestigious Irish Cheese Awards 2021 to scoop top honours in one of the categories.

Tullow’s Coolattin Cheddar was announced as winner of the silver “smoked cheese: all milk types” award for its smoked Coolattin cheese at the Irish Cheese Awards 2021, the Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers’ prestigious gala event.

Organised by Cáis – the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers – the bi-annual event, which took place in Kilruddery House, Co Wicklow, celebrates Ireland’s vibrant and thriving farmhouse cheese sector.

Now in its ninth year, the all-island event received entries from more than 50 companies, which entered a total of 220 cheeses – the largest number ever recorded for the event.

Coolattin Cheddar was founded in 2003 by Tom Burgess and produces mature, raw-milk cheddar. This cheese is cheddared, milled, mixed and salted by hand.

The keynote address at this year’s awards ceremony was delivered by minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

He congratulated the winners, as well as those who were nominated, for their hard work and dedication to the craft of cheese mongering – one of the main reasons Ireland has such an impressively successful cheese industry.

The entries were judged by a team of 15 experts, with products assessed under the following criteria: aroma, flavour, body and texture, and overall appearance.

Judging for the competition is ‘blind’, with all packaging and labelling removed, allowing each cheese to speak for itself.