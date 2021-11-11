Death notices and funeral arrangements

Eamon Dunne

Tankardstown, Tullow and formerly of Rathmore, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 10 November 2021, suddenly, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; predeceased by his parents Maura and Liam and brother Martin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sally, family Jamie, Lisa, Stephanie and Kevin, Stephanie’s partner David, granddaughter Holly, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Eamon Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, on Friday for 3 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery. Eamon’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Peter John (PJ) Conway

Formerly of Barnhill, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow, November 7th 2021. Predeceased by his wife Doris and his siblings Des and Maura. Peter died suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his children, Deborah, Pamela and Stephen, his grandchildren Sophie, Lucas and Katherine and Deborah’s partner Eb, his sister Nancy, brother Kevin, his extended family and his many friends and neighbours.

Peter (P.J) will be reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (A84CX52) from 12 noon this Saturday .A Funeral Service will be held in Ryan’s Funeral Home at 2 o clock same day. Burial afterwards in Ashbourne Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the S.V.P.