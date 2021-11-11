  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier

Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Republic of Ireland came up just short of a memorable win over Portugal in their penultimate World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Portugal dominated the early exchanges with Gavin Bazunu having to save from Andre Silva and Coleman blocked Ronaldo’s goal-bound shot, but Ireland held firm as the first half reached its mid-point.

The home side forced a series of corners as the half wore on, but were unable to make the most of them as the game reached the break scoreless and with neither keeper having been troubled unduly.

Portugal were left to play the final eight minutes with only 10 men when Pepe, who had earlier been booked for handball, received a second yellow card for a foul on Callum Robinson and was sent off.

Ireland threw everything they had at Portugal as time ran down, but were unable to fashion an opportunity to clinch a famous victory.

Indeed Ronaldo might have won it six minutes into stoppage time, only to see Bazunu block his shot from a tight angle at the near post as the game ended goalless.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Teenager becomes youngest person to die from Covid in the Republic

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 10:14pm

Bird flu identified in rare eagle in Co Kerry

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:55pm

High Court orders direct search of Michael O’Leary’s messages

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:11pm