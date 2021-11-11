Jump in Covid cases in east Carlow

Thursday, November 11, 2021

East Carlow has seen a significant rise in Covid-19 cases according to most recent figures. 243 cases were reported in the Tullow Local Electoral Area (LEA) between 25 October 8 November. The previous figure was 109 for the area. The 14-day incidence rate is 1302.8 per 100,000 compared to the national figure of 924. Carlow LEA reported 219 cases. In the Bagenalstown LEA, the figure is 149. The most recent daily figures for the county show 19 new cases.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,680 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 543 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 97 are in ICU.

