Night flight ban at Dublin Airport’s new runway suggested to cut noise

A ban on night flights at Dublin Airport’s new runway has been suggested by regulators in order to cut down on noise.

The Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) suggested that the restrictions on the north runway, which is due to open next year, would cover midnight to 6am.

The ANCA also suggested a noise quota or budget in its draft recommendations regarding daa’s application to amend aircraft operating restrictions at Dublin Airport when the new runway opens.

The recommendations will now go out to public consultation for a 14-week period.

Councillor and local resident, Joe Newman, said there is concern that the airport will continue to get busier and busier.

“We also feel that it’s detrimental to the development of other airports in the country. We’re just growing and growing and growing, and somewhere it’s got to stop, so we need to really think long and hard about that,” he told Newstalk radio.

Ethna Felten, director of the ANCA, said: “Our recommendations will bring Ireland into line with international best practice and help us to meet our objective to manage noise at Dublin Airport.

“Our recommendations focus on limiting and reducing the impacts of night-time aircraft noise in Dublin and will guide future decisions regarding aircraft noise management at Dublin Airport.

“I encourage people to participate in this public consultation because these decisions we make together will affect local residents, businesses and everybody who uses Dublin Airport.”

The ANCA’s recommendations are contained in the Draft Regulatory Decision and Noise Abatement Objective, now out for public consultation and available at https://consult.fingal.ie/en/browse.