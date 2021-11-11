Tinryland hosts Summer Picnic festival

Thursday, November 11, 2021

21st century ABBA

Tinryland GFC are hosting a series of summer concerts and markets.

The Summer Picnic ’22 is back and brought to you by SAFFA Events Ireland and it will feature tribute act 21st Century ABBA take to the stage on 25 June.

The day will run from 12am to 11.30pm with live music and outdoor market.

Queen tribute act Qween Live will also perform on 4 June.

Tickets range between €20-€35 and are available on livecamireland.com. Buses are also available from Tullow, Bagenalstown and Ballon for the gig. Tickets are available on livecamireland.ie.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Jump in Covid cases in east Carlow

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:35pm

Carlow launches Festive Family Experience programme

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:26pm

Coolattin Cheddar wins big cheese award

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 4:01pm

Similar Articles

Carlow launches Festive Family Experience programme

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:26pm

Panto coming to Carlow

Friday, 15/10/21 - 8:19pm

Talk will examine role of RIC in Carlow during War of Independence

Friday, 08/10/21 - 9:20pm