Tinryland hosts Summer Picnic festival

Tinryland GFC are hosting a series of summer concerts and markets.

The Summer Picnic ’22 is back and brought to you by SAFFA Events Ireland and it will feature tribute act 21st Century ABBA take to the stage on 25 June.

The day will run from 12am to 11.30pm with live music and outdoor market.

Queen tribute act Qween Live will also perform on 4 June.

Tickets range between €20-€35 and are available on livecamireland.com. Buses are also available from Tullow, Bagenalstown and Ballon for the gig. Tickets are available on livecamireland.ie.