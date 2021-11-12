Carlow social housing to be retrofitted

Friday, November 12, 2021

Over 20 Carlow social housing dwellings are to be retrofitted by the end of the year.

A target of 22 social housing dwellings have been made as part Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme launched in 2021.

€595,514 has been allocated for this.

It is part of a government commitment to retrofit 500,000 homes nationally to a B2/Cost Optimal BER standard by 2030, of which approximately 36,500 of those homes are expected to be local authority homes. Housing minister Darragh O’Brien recently said the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions has had a negative impact on the work of the local authorities in regard to this programme causing delays in surveying, tendering and retrofitting works, and delays also in the supply line delivery.

“While some authorities have indicated delays in the delivery of their targeted units this year, a number have indicated their capacity to complete additional units, and revisions have been made to take account of these increases.”

