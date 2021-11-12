Death notices and funeral announcements

Friday, November 12, 2021

 

Eamonn Wheatley
Doonane, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow

Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Sarah, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law Mick and grand-nephew Murt. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Patsy and Eugene, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Rose, Betty and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his brother Eugene’s residence (R93 X2N7) on Friday (12th November) from 3pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 7pm on Friday evening to arrive at St. Abban’s Church, Doonane (R93 AT86) for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning. The mass will be livestreamed, see link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/f1rc56 Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Jump in Covid cases in east Carlow

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:35pm

Carlow launches Festive Family Experience programme

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:26pm

Tinryland hosts Summer Picnic festival

Thursday, 11/11/21 - 8:22pm