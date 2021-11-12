Death notices and funeral announcements

Eamonn Wheatley

Doonane, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow

Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Sarah, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law Mick and grand-nephew Murt. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Patsy and Eugene, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Rose, Betty and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his brother Eugene’s residence (R93 X2N7) on Friday (12th November) from 3pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 7pm on Friday evening to arrive at St. Abban’s Church, Doonane (R93 AT86) for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning. The mass will be livestreamed, see link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/f1rc56 Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.