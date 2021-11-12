Decade of Centenaries podcasters, genealogist Bernie Walsh (left) and Dr Ida Milne from Carlow College

CARLOW County Council’s Decade of Centenaries Committee has put together a wide range of engaging and informative events as part of its 2021 programme.

A book commemorating the memories of all Carlow casualties of the War of Independence and the Civil War entitled Lives Cut Short will be launched. The book is the work of Carlow library’s own Christopher Power and is a unique body of research that is illustrated with many poignant images showing the final resting places of casualties from all backgrounds in the conflict.

Podcast and vodcast productions will also examine issues relative to the period in Co Carlow and beyond, focussing on such topics as policing, historical sources, electioneering and the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Log onto Carlow library’s website and social media to find out how to access these productions.

Work is also ongoing on a number of projects in the county museum, where relevant exhibitions in the coming months will be unveiled, along with two writing projects, which will highlight the creativity of local artists and writers.

Also in production is a series of radio documentaries on KCLR, produced by Dave Barron, which will examine the similarities and nuances of the oral traditions surrounding both the American and Irish civil wars.

The Carlow County Council Decade of Centenaries Programme is a collaboration involving Carlow County Museum, Carlow Libraries, Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society, Carlow County Council Arts Office and Carlow College.