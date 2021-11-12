Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

There were a further 78 cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow according to the most recent daily figures (10 November). In the last two weeks, there were 728 cases recorded in the county. It comes on the evening that 5,482 cases were confirmed nationally. It is one of the highest daily figures recorded since the pandemic arose.

HSE, Gardai and local authorities in the south east have also urged people to give Covid less opportunity to spread.

In a statement from the HSE on behalf of the agencies, they say: “When around other people from outside your household, be sure to layer up on your protection by wearing a face covering, wash/sanitise your hands frequently, maintain social distance, meet up outdoors where possible and ensure indoor spaces are well ventilated.

“Amid rising figures of late in those testing positive for Covid-19 in the soueth east, these simple messages are being echoed by HSE, Gardai and local authorities in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

“In thanking everyone for their efforts over the last year and a half (including the high uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine), the principal response agencies are reminding people that in addition to vaccinations, continued practices outside the workplace such as reducing social contacts (e.g. halve the amount of people you intend to meet this week) can help us suppress the current high levels of infection.

“In the workplace, people are being reminded as to high risk social situations, including smoking breaks, lunch canteens, car sharing and hand-over and/or face to face meetings without the use of masks.”L