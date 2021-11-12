Leighlin and Clonegal awarded in Tidy Towns contest

By Suzanne Pender

TWO villages in Co Carlow have been awarded top honours at the 2021 SuperValu National Tidy Towns competition.

Leighlinbridge was awarded a gold medal and a cheque for €900 for its impressive result of 347 points, while Clonegal, with just one mark behind on 346 points, was awarded a silver medal and €700 in the national competition.

It was also a good result for Ballon. The village receives €500 and was commended for its excellent score of 339.

Bagenalstown received the county endeavour award for its progress this year, while the beautiful Leighlinbridge once again emerged tops in the county, winning €1,000, with Clonegal second and set to receive €800.

Ennis, Co Clare was named the overall winner among the 847 entries in this year’s competition. The results were announced this afternoon in the RDS.

The competition returned this year, having been cancelled for the first time in its 60-year history in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co Carlow results

Category A – Clonmore, 333; St Mullins, 325; Rathanna, 322; Ballymurphy, 302.

Category B – Clonegal, 346; Ballon, 339; Myshall, 326; Ardattin, 316; Rathvilly, 314; Fenagh, 303; Ballinabranna, 295; Tinryland, 291; Hacketstown, 265; Old Leighlin, 258.

Category C – Leighlinbridge, 347; Borris, 305.

Category D – Bagenalstown, 327; Tullow, 321.

Category G – Carlow, 329.