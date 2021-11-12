Local stylist shortlisted for GLammies award

By Suzanne Pender

LONG, luscious locks are a real possibility thanks to the expertise of a local stylist!

Brid Whyte, based at Hairology, Dublin Street, Carlow has this week been shortlisted for a prestigious GLammies by Great Lengths 2021 award.

Now in its tenth year, the GLammies by Great Lengths recognise the UK and Ireland’s most talented extensionists and celebrate the craft, creativity and business of hair extensions.

Judged by some of the industry’s most respected names, along with editors from the hairdressing press, the 2021 event will be take place on 7 February next.

Brid has been nominated in the Republic of Ireland hair extension salon/freelancer of the year category, one of 16 awards up for grabs on the evening.

“I’m thrilled to have made the finals,” said Brid, who hails from Athy.

“I am passionate about working with extensions and to be recognised alongside such creative stylists is a huge honour. I just hope I’ve impressed the judges enough to bring the trophy home!”

In addition to a glittering GLammies trophy, winners in each of the 16 categories will receive tickets for a tour of the Great Lengths production factory in Rome with two nights’ five-star accommodation, meals and internal transfers for two people. The prize package also includes social media coverage and PR opportunities across both trade and local press, ensuring salons and stylists can publicise their recognition as the best in the industry.

“The GLammies by Great Lengths celebrate the very best extensionists in this amazing industry,” said Joscelin McCourt, CEO of HB Collective, the home of Great Lengths.

“To be shortlisted for an award, nominees must demonstrate creativity and precision, as well as a talent for their craft which set them apart from the competition. Brid should feel incredibly proud to be recognised at this level.”