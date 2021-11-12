Man arrested as gardaí seize €360,000 worth of cannabis in Tallaght

James Cox

Gardaí have seized approximately €360,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested and charged one man following the search of a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Thursday evening.

At approximately 6.40pm, gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Killinarden Heights, Tallaght.

During the course of this search, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €360,000 was located and seized by gardaí.

All of the drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and will appear before Tallaght District Court at 10.30am on Friday.