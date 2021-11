Illustration purposes only

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a bicycle was taken from Potato Market on Saturday 6 November.

The black Trek mountain bike with white writing had been secured by a bicycle lock. When the owner returned, both the bicycle and lock were gone. The bike is worth almost €1,000 and the owner is anxious to get it back.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or who is offered this bike for sale is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.