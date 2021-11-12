What’s planned for your area

Carlow Co Council received 14 planning applications between 5-12 November

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Patrick Dillon & Lilly O’Brien wish to construct single storey dwelling with loft space, detached garage at Augha, Bagenalstown.

Borris

Denis Roche & Naoise McDonnell wish to erect a dwelling house at Tomduff,

Borris.

Annemarie Kavanagh wishes to provide for a new agricultural entrance onto the public road at Newtown, Borris.

Carlow

Patrick Byrne & Giles Lloyd wish to demolish an existing two storey detached dwelling and reconstruct two three bedroom two storey units at Oaklawns, Rathnapish, Carlow Town.

Mary Minnock wishes to change of use from a two storey office building to a dwelling house at The Crescent, Castle Oaks.

Darragh Williamson wishes to retain planning permission for new one room (38m2) single storey extension to rear of existing at Monacurragh, Carlow Town.

Tom & Marian Geoghegan wish to retain two storey rear extension to an existing dwelling house at Ballinacarrig, Wexford Road, Carlow.

Carlow Golf Club Committee wish to construct a proposed entrance to Carlow Golf Club complex at Carlow Golf Club, Deerpark, Carlow.

Pollerton Little

Amy Madden wishes to construct a new build two storey, four bedroom dwelling at Ballylennon, Palatine, Pollertown Little.

Emma Madden wishes to construct a new build two storey, four bedroom dwelling at Ballylennon, Palatine, Pollertown Little.

Euro Care International Ltd wish to alter previously approved development for a health park including redesign of proposed hospital and nursing home, to a proposed double storey 140 bedroom nursing home and hospital at Ballylennon, Pollerton Little.

Goresbridge

Kelley Dunne wish to construct a dormer style dwelling at Ballyellin and Tomdarragh,

Goresbridge,

Milford

Robert & Frances Lewis wish to construct a single storey dwelling at Cloghna,

Milford.

Tullow

Rory Walsh wishes to retain as constructed dormer style domestic residence at Tullowphelim,

Tullow.