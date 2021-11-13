Applause for communities and GAA teams

By Suzanne Pender

TOWNS and villages around the county were congratulated for their extraordinary efforts, despite the challenging times, at this year’s Pride of Place competition. At last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council cllr John Murphy congratulated the prize winners and all participants in the county’s 2021 Pride of Place, while also welcoming the new format.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue congratulated all the local GAA teams who have enjoyed success in recent weeks, with myriad county finals taking place. He congratulated Grange GFC, winners of the junior A; Myshall, winners of the senior camogie for an incredible 22nd time; and Éire Óg, winners of the intermediate championship.

Cllr Arthur McDonald congratulated Muinebheag, winners of the junior camogie final, while St Anne’s LGF club was congratulated for its win in the ladies’ intermediate final.

Cllr Fergal Browne congratulated Niamh Barry and all involved in the recent unveiling of the Kevin Barry statue in Rathvilly.