By Suzanne Pender

FALLEN leaves are “creating havoc” in drains and on footpaths around the county, according to cllr Arthur McDonald.

Cllr McDonald asked the council at last Monday’s meeting if a programme of works was scheduled to deal with the matter.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the council had just completed a tender for this programme of work – cleaning shores and gullies – and it was expected to begin “very shortly”.