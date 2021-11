The number of speeding offences in 2020 detected in Carlow and Kilkenny was similar to previous years despite the pandemic and lockdown.

There were 5,079 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued for speeding in 2020 in the Carlow Kilkenny garda district compared to 5,060 in 2019.

The figure in 2019 was 5,266.

Nationally, 2020 was a bumper year for speeding fines with 181,263 being issues compared to 137,140 in 2019.