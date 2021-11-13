By Michael Godfrey

I MUST admit I was disappointed – but not surprised – by details emerging at the weekend that people charged with enforcing Covid compliance were often subjected to aggressive and bullying behaviour by some TDs. You know what they say: lawmakers are often the biggest lawbreakers.

It would appear that the information contained in documents emanating from the government is that some of our elected members believe, or at least believed, that they were above the law. While the rest of us were being told to wear masks and observe social distancing rules, these people believed, rightly or wrongly, that those rules did not apply to them.

It seems that they learned nothing from ‘Golfgate’ – remember that fiasco at the start of the pandemic, when the rules on dining were broken, which led to one government minister resigning from cabinet and a case pending against the organisers, also Oireachtas members.

But the fact that nothing was learned from that debacle doesn’t surprise me. As I have stated in the past, it appears that common sense goes out the door as soon as people are elected to the Oireachtas. In fact, I will go a step further: based on the contents of this latest flood of complaints becoming known, it would appear that a sense of entitlement also comes with election to the Dáil.

Our civil service sometimes gets a bad rap. It is often compared with the famous BBC series ***Yes Minister***, showing how the organisation can say a lot but do very little. But in this instance, it would appear that much-maligned organisation is actually trying to protect the very ones who acted in an aggressive manner towards the Covid-19 compliance staff.

Even though repeated requests were made to identify those responsible for acting in such a manner, the names of the Oireachtas members have been redacted from the released documents. I wonder why? It’s not as though those same members would stand shoulder to shoulder, so to speak, with the civil service if the shoe was on the other foot.

I can hear them now: ‘questions need to be answered’, ‘people need to be held responsible’, ‘good taxpayers’ money is being wasted’ and other meaningless guff. We have heard all that before, when it comes to criticising those in government, but as we all know, very little has ever happened and certainly no-one has ever been held to account.

Unfortunately, the same will happen here. Included in those complaints was a reference to how Oireachtas members are behaving ‘now’, which seems to sound like they are being forgiven for past transgressions. Maybe the sudden improvement is only because those same offenders fear the spotlight might suddenly be on them and not on someone else.

Despite the best efforts of most people, this virus is not going to go quietly into the night. On Saturday, 3,903 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed and 444 with the virus were in hospital, of whom 74 were in ICU. The figure for Sunday was almost 3,500 confirmed cases, with 478 hospitalisations and 75 receiving intensive care.

The USA has now reopened its borders to international air travel, which, like the reopening of nightclubs, will put more pressure on the system. And we all know that despite repeated requests from government, there has been a general relaxation of social distancing, basic hygiene and the wearing of masks.

Those old reliable methods proved they worked last year – there was hardly a case of flu in the country – but, as expected, people have tired of observing those simple rules.

We have all been out and about and have seen people choosing to conveniently ‘forget’ to put on their mask or, worse still, wear it as a chin strap and only put it in place when asked to do so.

And although I have been doubly vaccinated, I don’t want to get Covid-19. I was in one treatment facility last week, where no less than two out of ten people in the room were being treated for Long Covid. I don’t fully know what that means, but I don’t like the sound of it and don’t want to get it.

Let’s all go that little bit longer wearing the masks and observing the protocols to ensure we don’t get Long Covid as an unwanted Christmas present.