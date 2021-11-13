Man arrested in connection with Longford assault leaving victim in critical condition

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 5.45pm

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Co Longford.

The incident took place during the early hours of Saturday morning on Main Street, Ballymahon.

A man, aged in his late teens, suffered serious head injuries shortly after 3.20am, Gardaí said. He was taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A man (19) was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the incident and is currently being held at Longford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí earlier asked that anyone who was in the Main Street area between 2am-4am on November 13th to contact Longford Garda station on 043-335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault is ongoing.