Michael says new book has ‘potential to transform careers’

Author Michael Moriarty

By Charlie Keegan

CARLOW native Michael Moriarty has just launched his third book, titled How to Bring Your Best Self to Work, which, he predicts, “has the potential to transform career trajectories for genuine careerists and aspiring leaders.”

Due to covid-19 regulations, there has been no official launch of Michael’s book.

Sub-titled Strategies for Career Success,’ the book follows Michael’s previous published works Every Leader’s Reality Guide and Strategies to Release Your true Leadership Potential – the latter being launched in September 2019.

Speaking about his new book, the Tynock, Co Carlow man said: “This book has the real potential to transform career prospects and strengthen one’s inner being. After years developing my own career and leadership skills, I have now distilled all my knowledge and experience into the 35 chapters of How to Bring Your Best Self to Work – Strategies for Career Success.

“I believe I can exploit people to exploit their full potential, enhance their personal skills and promote wellbeing. This is a book about enhancing life, leadership and career.”

Michael developed his own potential for writing when involved in the local radio industry in Carlow and published a related newspaper. “Over the years, I have written a variety of articles for magazines and newspapers and I am a regular blogger on matters relating to leadership and career development.”

He states: “In my new book, I have set out what, I believe, drives career success. I argue that one can have a better future, that attitude impacts on life’s opportunities and that individuals can build confidence, self-belief and resilience because these are the engines for career success.

“I show that one can have a positive influence on the world if a person learns to manager their mind.

“The book’s section on leading to leadership highlights the role that values, empathy and trust can play in leading successful organisations.”

Michael has also written a recent book The Execution of Kevin Barry. Michael’s late mother Dorothy Moriarty was a niece of the Irish patriot executed by the British in Mountjoy Jail on 1 November 1920 at the age of 18.

Michael Moriarty started his working life as a primary school principal. Following a sojourn as a CEO in local radio, he went on to be appointed general secretary at Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), based in Naas. He was elected president of the European Federation of Education Employers (EFEE) in 2014, a position he held until 2019.

In that role, he addressed conferences and seminars across Europe on educational, training and industrial relations issues. Michael also chaired social dialogue meetings between European education employers, represented by EFEE, and European trade unions in education, represented by ETUCE.

As the EFEE president, the Carlow man also led delegations to meetings with the European Commission.

How to Bring Your Best Self to Work in now on sale in book shops in Carlow town, Leighlinbridge, Kilcullen, Naas, Newbridge and Portlaoise at a cost of €14.99.