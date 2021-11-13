Peter was an adventurer who saw political upheaval and revolution

A SENSE of adventure and daring were driving forces in the life and career of Peter Dunbar, taking him from daredevil antics on motorcycles near the banks of the Slaney to working in suffocating heat in oil fields on the banks of the Niger in Nigeria, the sweltering equatorial temperatures of Somalia and the rain forests of Borneo. A broad sweep of adventure by any measure and that was just part of his story.

Fr Tom Little spoke at Peter’s funeral Mass about the many people who have the world at their feet, but for most, those opportunities are never grasped. “Peter stepped out into that world in search of a better life for his wife and family and with his considerable talents he did so with great success.”

Peter passed away at Kerlogue Nursing Home in Wexford on 20 October. For the great care he received from his daughter Ena Hore, there were generous words of praise from his daughter-in-law Mary Dunbar, and for this there was a sense of deep gratitude from the wider family circle.

Peter Dunbar was born in 1932 at the Crab Lane, Coolkenno near Tullow, one of Tom and Molly Dunbar’s three children. He was predeceased by his sister Anne Carroll, Ardoyne and his older brother Tom, Carlow town.

After attending Kilquiggan National School, the brothers moved to Carlow, where they lived at the Bestfield home of their aunt Bridget. Tom attended Carlow Technical School and one of Peter’s early jobs was as a driver with Oliver’s Tannery. The first career Peter considered was the British Merchant Navy, but his mother quickly put paid to that option by calling in the parish priest to “convince” Peter that it was not such a good idea.

Tom and Peter’s interest in mechanics was greatly encouraged by their father, who was engineman with Sam Gahan of Boley, who had an engine and threshing set. Another interest was motorbikes and cobbling old bikes back to working order, which led to some scary adventures on the narrow roads around the Crab Lane. And this, it seems, was the springboard that took Peter on countless challenges doing the ‘wall of death’ when carnivals turned up in Tullow and Carlow. There were a couple of mishaps, but nothing that would keep him away from bikes both on and off the road.

In the calmer waters of the River Barrow, he showed considerable skills as an adept rower after his introduction to Carlow Rowing Club by his employer Tom Oliver. In his working life, the lorry driving gave way to his first business venture, the opening of Deerpark Esso service station, where he also ran a car hire business.

Peter married Mary Kehoe, daughter of Tom and Lena Kehoe from Park, in 1962 and the couple had five children: Ena Hore, Wexford; Geraldine Heroy, Las Vegas; Peter, Carlow; and Mark, Las Vegas. The couple’s daughter Marie died aged 14 months. Mary died suddenly aged 57 in 1998.

After a time with the Irish Sugar Company, his adventures abroad followed an encounter with the George Wimpey Company on a construction project at the Nítrigin Éireann Teoranta factory in Arklow in the mid-sixties. From there his worldwide voyage started on company projects involving work in oil fields, refineries, pipelines, sugar cane refineries and support systems in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Das Island in the Persian Gulf, the UAE, Bahrain, Somalia and Trinidad and Tobago. Many of these projects required the contractor to build every piece of infrastructure to access sites.

In those early days, the company shipped workers from Britain to its often-remote sites. Communications with the outside world were so bad at some locations that Mary often remarked: “I can only be certain he is still alive when I see his pay cheque in our bank account.”

Despite political upheavals, revolutions and wars in the Middle East, countries in Africa and other regions over the years, engineers and work crews continued to design and build infrastructure in several countries. His first job with Wimpey was in Nigeria in 1965. Two-and-a-half years in, oil rig construction was abruptly shut down when the Biafran War started between the Nigerian government and the Republic of Biafra, a secessionist state which had declared independence from Nigeria in 1967. Peter and his workmates were evacuated on board a British naval vessel and despite a chaotic departure, Peter, who had his belongings in a plastic bag, managed to secrete a parrot, which lived happily for 35 years at the family home at Cypress Grove, Knocknagee near Carlow town.

One of his last jobs was on the construction of a sugar cane processing plant in Somalia, where he afterwards described conditions of poverty and violence as “the worst I ever experienced, the kind of memories you would rather not have”. His last call from Wimpey came in 1980 with a job offer to oversee the dismantling of a large cement production plant in Spain and its reconstruction in central Africa.

He resisted the temptation of another adventure abroad and instead took an installation and maintenance job with the Belgian-owned Odenberg Company, a Dublin-based food technology firm involved in sorting and processing equipment and chilled and freezing systems for food products. He remained with Odenberg until his retirement.

Peter is survived by his sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. Following his funeral Mass celebrated in Askea Church by Fr Little, PP, burial took place in St Mary’s Cemetery.

***J O’T***