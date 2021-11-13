TD calls for action on birth information

Saturday, November 13, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

GREATER urgency in getting the Birth Information and Tracing Bill before Oireachtas members was called for this week.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor called for urgency on the Bill, while urging the children’s committee to meet more than once a week to work through the draft report.

In a committee letter by deputy Murnane O’Connor and fellow members deputy Cathal Crowe and senators Ned O’Sullivan and Erin McGreehan, the Carlow TD stated: ‘We are aware of the great work being undertaken in preparing the first draft of the scrutiny report in an effort to try and speed up the process of finalising the first draft of the committees’ scrutiny report for consideration of members, but we would like to ask that we as a committee do all we can to apply urgency in this regard.

‘We aim to have the first draft of the report with Oireachtas members two weeks after the last meeting (first week of November).’

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added: ‘Once this first draft of the report is circulated to members, as a committee, we should consider the option of meeting more than once a week to work through the draft report and agreeing it.’

 

