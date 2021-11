By Suzanne Pender

THE ongoing boil-water notice in Borris is expected to be lifted shortly.

Cllr William Quinn asked at last week’s meeting of Cralow County Council about progress on the matter.

He was told that preliminary tests were favourable and that the council would be discussing the matter with Irish Water and the HSE with a view to lifting the notice.

“The current indications are that we will be lifting it shortly,” stated director of services Padraig O’Gorman.