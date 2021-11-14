Council buildings to go green for winter solstice

By Suzanne Pender

COUNCIL buildings will be lit up green on the longest night of the year, Tuesday 21 December, in support of The Samaritans.

The Samaritans requested this show of solidarity, which was proposed at last week’s meeting of Cralow County Council by cllr Brain O’Donoghue, seconded by cllr John Pender and supported by all council members.

Cllr Andrea Dalton suggested that with the various requests the council receives to light up county buildings perhaps with an LED lighting system which “changed the colour at the click of a switch”.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy stated that the council was in the process of changing to that system.