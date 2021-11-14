Death notices and funeral announcements

Sean Hickson

Rutland, Palatine, Carlow / Kilkenny

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the compassionate care of Hillview Nursing Home, Sean beloved husband of Maureen, loving father to Tommy, P.J., Niall and Donal, adored grandfather to Sarah, Joe, Samantha, Crea, Conall, Conor, Orlaith, Aoife, Michelle, Caitlin and Geoffrey and great-grandfather to Muire and Charlie. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relative, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

Due to a case of Covid-19 in the family, for the safety of all and in recognition of Sean’s wishes, the family wish to have the funeral completely private.

For those who would have liked to attend, but who cannot, please leave your message of condolence for the family in the Condolence Section below. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support at this most difficult time.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 15th November at 11.00a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, followed by burial immediately after in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00a.m. can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired to: Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Mai Coleman née O’Brien

Ballykilduff, Tobinstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 13th November 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; predeceased by her loving husband Eamon, son Fergus and grandson Pádraig. Sadly missed by her family Peter, Margaret, Mary, Pat, Helen, Edwin and Brigid, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Agnes, sister-in-law Mina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mai Rest in Peace

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly for family and close friends from 4pm until 8pm on Monday evening.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell, on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, after which she will be laid to rest in Liscolman Cemetery.

Mai’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to ballyconnell-church-clonmore-parish and follow the link.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Cáirdeas Centre, Tullow.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Kitty Kavanagh (née Murphy)

Templeowen, Tullow, Carlow

Kitty died peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pee and much-loved mother of Angela, Carmel, Gerry, John and Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Helen, Margaret and Paschal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Kitty Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, on Tuesday at 11 am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on the following link

Messages of condolence can be left on the link below. Kitty will depart her home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am on her final journey to the church and you are invited to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing. House private, please.

Margaret Dwyer

34. Oaklawns, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. 12th November 2021 (Peacefully) at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Noel, sons Patrick and Noel and son-in-law Patrick, sadly missed by her loving daughters Deirdre, Yvonne and Naomi, sons Paul and Emmet, brothers Noel, Martin, William and Francis, sister Sheila, her 14 Grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Amer, daughters-in-law Deborah and Jannette, her best friend Phil, nieces and nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown.

House Private Please.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence you can do so in the Condolences section below.

Margaret’s family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, and social distancing at the Church.

ROCHE, John (Jack)

(Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Ballyedmond, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow) November 12th 2021 (suddenly) Beloved husband of Agnes, dear father of Casey, Karen, John, Avril and Peter and cherished grandfather of Shauna, Tristen, Ethan, Kayleigh, Cillian, James and Liam;

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Claire, brother Tom, sisters Kathleen, Stella, Breda and Margo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Monday evening (Nov 15th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge on Tuesday morning (Nov 16th) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.

Tom Cummins

Carlow Town, Carlow

Formerly of Knockmore, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co.Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Sunday. Funeral to arrive at St.Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines, strictly no handshaking, wear face covering and social distancing. Family would appreciate your cooperation at this difficult time.

Martha Byrne, nee Kerins

Ballynattin, Borris, Co. Carlow, who died peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, Co. Dublin, on November 12th. Sadly missed by her daughters Jennie & Therese, her granddaughter Chanel, her dear friends Susie & Lilian, her extended family and all those who knew her.

May Martha Rest In Peace

Reposing at Breen’s Funeral Home today, Sunday, the 14th, from 6pm-9pm and Monday, the 15th, from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Home private on Tuesday, the 16th, before Requiem Mass at 12pm at the Sacred Heart Church, followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery immediate afterwards. Here is the link to the Sacred Heart Church livestream: https://www.borrisparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. James’s Hospital Coronary Care Unit.