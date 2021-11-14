Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on human remains found in 1986

By James Ward, PA

Gardaí have renewed an appeal to the public for assistance in identifying human remains discovered off the coast of Co Leitrim in 1986.

The body of a man was found on the small stretch of the Leitrim coastline at Knockbrack, Tullaghan, on May 1st that year.

Details of the case are set to feature on Virgin Media One’s episode of Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies on Sunday night.

At the time of the discovery a post-mortem examination was carried out but the body was never formally identified.

He was later buried at St Clare’s Cemetery, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

The man was thought to be aged between 30 and 50, and was described as approximately 5ft 4ins to 5ft 7ins.

He had two very distinctive tattoos on each arm.

On the right upper arm there was a green Shamrock. On the right forearm there was a dagger with a red handle in a green sheath.

On the left upper arm two thin rapier-like swords with red handles crossed in front of a green heart-like shape.

On his left forearm the word “Eire” was tattooed in front of a green coloured shape.

When found he was wearing blue Wrangler jeans and a dark coloured leather belt with a silver buckle with the words “Malt Liquor” and “Schlitz” or “Schlutz” and a picture of a dog or bull.

He had brown shoes “JBees” or “B. Jees” make, with rubber soles and leather uppers, and grey socks.

In 2021, the Garda missing persons unit arranged for an exhumation to obtain a DNA sample to check against the missing persons database and enquires to establish his identity are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda station (071) 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.