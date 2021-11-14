Gertrude (100) had lived through the ‘Blitz’

By Charlie Keegan

GERTRUDE (Gertie) Gallagher, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully on Monday 11 October in the care of the staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, had celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday 28 August.

The former Gertie O’Leary was a native of Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, who was training as a nurse at the age of 20 in London during the ‘Blitz,’ when the English capital was bombed on a nightly basis by German bombers during 1940 and 1941. Having come through that life-forming experience, Gertie returned home to her native Bagenalstown to look after her mother Gertrude, who, by coincidence, also lived to be 100.

The long life of Gertie Gallagher was well documented by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown during Gertie’s funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Parish Church on Thursday morning 14 October. Gertie had reposed at Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday evening.

Fr Declan said that Gertie had reached “a fabulous landmark” of 100 years in a life full of activity and faith. He referred to the fact that Gertie was a daily Mass-goer in St Andrew’s and, one Monday morning, on her 91st birthday, had been a reader at a special service in St Andrew’s. She was also a member of the church choir for many years.

Describing Gertie as “a woman who was so active into the autumn of her life”, Fr Foley said that practically all of her contemporaries had gone before her. He referenced her life-long friendship with Áine Somers, who predeceased Gertie. He expressed the hope that her many friends will now be “on that other shore” to welcome a very fine person who was always available to lend a hand to the people of Bagenalstown.

Fr Declan also said that Gertie had worked in St Patrick’s Cheshire Home, Tullow.

Besides her deep faith, Gertie was also heavily involved in the local community through her involvement in the Irish Countrywomen’s Association, active retirement and Bagenalstown Musical Society.

Fr Declan said Gertie had been a resident of St Lazerian’s House, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown before moving to Beechwood Nursing Home, where her sister Eleanor had been a resident before her passing in 2008.

He welcomed Gertie’s grandniece Candy McGarvey (Dublin) and grandnephew Ian McGarvey (Portlaoise), grandchildren of her late brother Tom O’Leary, as well as Eoghan, Gerald and Helen Vahey, all from Co Mayo, relatives of Gertie’s through her late sister Eleanor. Gertie is mourned by the extended Vahey family in Mayo.

Significant symbols of Gertie’s life brought forward during Mass were a photo of her 100th birthday celebration; her rosary beads; and a hymn sheet.

In a tribute at the end of Mass, Helen Vahey spoke of the times she and her siblings had when they came to Gertie on summer holidays from Mayo. Helen also referred to the deep friendship between Gertie and the late Áine Somers and spoke of their great love of walking and she said that, in later life, they both developed a love of gin rummy. She recalled Gertie’s love of local musicals and drama productions, also mentioning her love of sport, particularly watching tennis from Wimbledon each July.

Helen said Gertie was very happy in Beechwood Nursing Home and would start up a sing-song at every given opportunity. She had been delighted to live to 90, but had surpassed that by ten years in late August of this year when reaching the great milestone of 100 years.

The readings at Mass were by Eoghan, Gerald and Helen, while the bringing forward of the Offertory gifts was by Candy and Ian.

Following Mass, Gertie was laid to rest in the cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, with Fr Foley reciting the final prayers at the graveside.