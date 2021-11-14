Illegal dumping on the rise

Sunday, November 14, 2021

The illegal dumping at Kilbrannish Woods recently

By Suzanne Pender

ILLEGAL dumping was become much more prevalent in the last six months, according to a local councillor.

Cllr John McDonald raised the issue of litter on our country roads, at last week’d meeting of Carlow County Council, adding that there seemed to be a lot more in recent months.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the council had an anti-dumping initiative and added that CCTV would be an idea in some areas, but permission was needed, which would require legislation.

