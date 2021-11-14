Illegal dumping on the rise

By Suzanne Pender

ILLEGAL dumping was become much more prevalent in the last six months, according to a local councillor.

Cllr John McDonald raised the issue of litter on our country roads, at last week’d meeting of Carlow County Council, adding that there seemed to be a lot more in recent months.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the council had an anti-dumping initiative and added that CCTV would be an idea in some areas, but permission was needed, which would require legislation.