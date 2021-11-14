Ireland’s largest indoor Christmas market cancelled for 2021

Sarah Slater

The largest indoor Christmas market in Ireland has been axed.

Mistletown Dublin was due to take place in the Fruit and Veg market near Mary Street from December 4th.

This is the second time the market has been cancelled, but organisers Artisan Events Ltd have in a notification to Dublin City Council said they are not in a position to progress due to uncertainty around Covid-19.

They said: “Our teams have worked incredibly hard with the support of the council to reopen the historical City Fruit and Vegetable Market.

“However, the continuing uncertainty around Covid-19 and the attendant financial risks have forced us to take the difficult decision not to proceed with the event.”

They added: “To all our suppliers, traders, partners, sponsors and colleagues as well as the public who were looking forward to Mistletown, thank you for your support over the past few months.





“We will review the situation in the new year to see whether it would be viable to run the festival in 2022. In the meantime, stay safe and look after one another.”

In an email to councillors, the council said they have informed the Members Advisory Group on the Markets, adding they would be grateful if they would inform the Area Councillors and sub Group on Markets.

Admission to Mistletown Dublin was due to be free at the whopping 6,623m sq venue located close to Smithfield.

Former Lord Mayor and Independent north inner city councillor Christy Burke said he was “devastated” to hear that the market had been stalled again.

“This decision is completely understandable but will have a devastating effect on the surrounding areas and for those involved in organising such a mammoth festival.

“Everyone had hoped the festival would bring some joy after the last 21 months, but unfortunately this is not to be”.