By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a house on Sleaty Road on Saturday afternoon. The house was entered via a door at the rear of the house between 3pmand 3.20pm.

Three black handbags, a sum of cash and assorted jewellery was taken. Contact Gardaí in Carlow if offered any of these items for sale.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Saturday is asked to contact the gardaí on 059 9136620.