Revenue seize cannabis worth €400,000 at Dublin Port

James Cox

Revenue officers at Dublin Port detected and seized approximately 20kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €400,000, during routine profiling today.

The drugs were discovered, concealed within stationary products, when Revenue officers stopped and searched a consignment that had arrived from Spain.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Waffle.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.