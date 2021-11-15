St Luke’s Hospital gets MRI scanner

By Suzanne Pender

ST LUKE’S Hospital, Kilkenny now has a new MRI scanner onsite, a positive step forward for its patients.

The MRI arrived on Friday and is expected to be fully functional by mid-December.

“This is a really positive day for staff and patients of the hospital,” said Anne Slattery, hospital manager.

“I’m also delighted for the people of Kilkenny and Carlow. Their generosity has made today possible. I’m also incredibly grateful to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital; without their efforts raising an amazing €250,000, today wouldn’t be happening,” she added.