Apache Pizza to create 500 jobs across Ireland before Christmas

Apache Pizza is seeking to fill 500 new jobs across Ireland before Christmas with a national recruitment drive.

The pizza chain has organised a recruitment roadshow which will visit towns and universities over the coming weeks in an effort to fill the positions as quickly as possible.

The jobs across the chain’s 180 stores include permanent, fulltime and part-time positions for general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers.

The roles will offer “flexible working conditions, full training and attractive opportunities for career advancement”, the company said.

Apache Pizza said the new jobs come as it “gears up for the busiest period of the year and an even busier 2022” after it served some six million pizzas to customers so far this year.

“We are delighted to create such a large number of jobs and to provide people with an immediate opportunity to join Apache Pizza, to secure local employment and to develop and advance their career with us as we continue to grow and expand across the island of Ireland,” said Crispin McLoughlin, chief operating officer at Apache Pizza.

The national recruitment roadshow will provide “an informal opportunity” to meet the Apache Pizza business team and to learn about what it is like to work at the pizza chain, the company said.

It will visit stores in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Westmeath, Louth and Derry between now and December 7th.

The 500 new roles follow 300 jobs created by the chain earlier this year when it announced the opening of 20 new stores.