Arboretum scoops National Retailer of the Year Award

A delighted Rachel Doyle with her sons Fergal and Barry of Arboretum accepting the award for National Retailer of The Year at the 2021 Retail Excellence Awards on Friday night

By Suzanne Pender

THE ARBORETUM in Leighlinbridge has been crowned National Retailer of The Year at the 2021 Retail Excellence Awards, emerging tops among some of Ireland’s leading retailers.

At a gala event in Dublin last Friday, the Carlow company scooped the top honour of the night, a hugely prestigious award following an incredibly difficult 18 months for the retail sector.

Speaking to The Nationalist yesterday, Fergal Doyle of the Arboretum paid tribute to the team of more than 130 people between their two locations at Leighlinbridge and Kilquade, Co Wicklow, who have worked tirelessly over the past two years.

“We are thrilled with this award and we regard it as a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication which our team has shown over the past two years,” said Fergal. “It has been an incredibly difficult year or two, between the pandemic, the various lockdowns and the challenges that people are facing every day of the week, but our team has kept going throughout everything and they are the reason we have won this award,” he said.

Duncan Graham, chief executive of Retail Excellence, described the Arboretum as a wonderful example of Irish retail.

“The Doyles have created a magnificent retail experience and they are worthy winners of the title National Retailer of the Year,” he said.

The Arboretum was founded by Rachel and Frank Doyle in the late 1970s, developing and expanding over the decades to become Ireland’s leading garden centre and the thriving family business it is today.