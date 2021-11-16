Carlow biodiversity progamme receives funding

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

A biodiversity programme is aiming to provide a refuge for birds and bees in Carlow towns.

Junior Minister Malcom Noonan announced details of the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme and successful applicants in the Dáil recently including an initiative by Carlow County Council.

The biodiversity project aims to improve biodiversity by replacing annual bedding plants in containers in urban centre of towns in Carlow with native trees, perennials and shrubs which will they hope will create refuge corridors for birds, bees and insects.

Overall €1.35 million has been made available in 2021 for this grants scheme nationally, double that of 2020 .

First launched in 2018, the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme supports actions for biodiversity in local areas and is an important element of the overall National Biodiversity Action Plan implementation.

