Carlow people feature at Kidney Association’s annual service

Carlow people will be in attendance for the Irish Kidney Association’s annual service of remembrance and thanksgiving.

Thousands of organ donor families and grateful transplant recipients will tune in from at home and abroad to watch the pre-recorded interfaith Service will be broadcast on RTÉ News Channel and Live on RTÉ Player on Sunday, 21 November (2.15pm).

It coincides with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and the month of All Saints.

Garda Shane Moloney who is stationed in Carlow town attended the service along with his father Larry, a former Munster rugby great. Larry’s late wife and Shane’s mother, Rose, became an organ donor following a brain haemorrhage.

Also in attendance ensuring the pre-recorded event went to plan was long-serving member of the liturgy committee for the annual Service of Remembrance, Patricia May from Brownshill, Carlow.

Four of the eight donor families who participated in the filming of the ‘virtual’ Service, which was recorded at Merrion Road Church in Dublin 4, remember their loved ones who became organ donors following fatal road traffic incidents.

It is the second year in a row, for the event to be held virtually and pre-recorded by Kairos Communications, due to safety concerns around the pandemic. Prior to Covid-19, the annual event attracted a physical congregation of close to 2,000 people. At last year’s first ‘virtual’ Service, 64,000 households nationwide tuned in to watch its first viewing on RTÉ and it was streamed in 24 other countries.

For many organ donor families this unique annual service has become an anniversary to remember their loved ones, and for transplant recipients, the opportunity to honour and give thanks for the wonderful ‘gift of life’ they have received.

The Irish Kidney Association is asking the public to actively participate in this years’ service, especially during the very symbolic Service of Light Ceremony, when it is hoped that in households the length and breadth of the country, and beyond, a candle will be lit in memory of deceased donors who gave the gift of life.

A letter by President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, who is patron to the Irish Kidney Association, is read aloud at the Service. In an extract from the President’s message, he states that “The act of organ donation is a reminder of the great advancements that have been achieved in medical science in recent times. It is also a reminder of the extraordinary spirit of humanity and human solidarity that exists within our society, and of the many people whose lives are guided by a fundamental instinct of compassion and care for others”.