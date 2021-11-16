Covid: 4,407 new cases as Holohan says levels of the virus are ‘unsustainable’

PA reporter

As the Taoiseach is set to announce further measures to tackle the latest wave of Covid-19, the State has recorded a further 4,407 new cases.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 614 patients in hospitals with the disease, with 114 in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that almost 55,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 14 days.

“The only time we have had more cases in a 14-day period was in January this year, and, unfortunately, we do expect this figure to increase in the coming days,” he added.

“When incidence of disease is as high as this, we must all act as though we are close contacts and as though we are at risk of transmitting the virus to others.

“We are more likely to contract Covid-19 from someone we know – a friend, a work colleague, a teammate – than a stranger passing by in a shop or on the bus. Please prioritise who you need to meet.

“Over two million people are now eligible for a booster vaccine, including everyone over 50 and those aged over 16 with underlying medical conditions.

“It is important that you attend for your booster appointment as soon as it is offered to you.

“Given the risk to you from the current force of infection in the community, it is really important that you minimise, as much as possible, your social contacts, while waiting for your booster.

“Family and friends of all those who will soon be called for a booster should also continue to follow the public health advice, this is the best way to protect your loved one.”