Dream Big STEAM workshops with Dr Niamh Shaw

DR Niamh Shaw, one of Ireland’s leading science communicators and STEAM specialists (merging science, technology, engineering, arts and maths), recently conducted a series of four online workshops with Ms Connolly’s fourth class in Holy Family Girls School, Askea.

In collaboration with Carlow County Library Service, the workshops were designed to inspire the girls’ interest in space and science while promoting and embedding positive female role models throughout as a way of empowering them.

Dr Shaw regaled the pupils with her adventures as she works her way towards her ambition to go into space. She also discussed the women in science who have inspired her. With their curiosity ignited, the girls created time capsules and conducted parachute experiments in between the workshops.

In a quirk of fate unbeknown to the library service, it turned out that Dr Shaw had attended the same school in Askea for a couple of years when she lived in Carlow. This surprising revelation added another layer to the inspiration that the girls felt in participating in the workshops.

Dr Shaw followed up the workshops with an online STEAM session for the teachers in the school to arm them with tips, resources and the confidence to incorporate elements of STEAM into their classwork, particularly with a view to Science Week.

The workshops were funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund and Carlow County Council and is supported by the government of Ireland. This funding provides support to marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged communities.