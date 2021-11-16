Early closing times for hospitality under discussion amid Covid surge

The re-introduction of earlier closing times for pubs and restaurants is being considered by the Government this morning amid a surge in Covid-19.

It is understood that Ministers are discussing if closing times could change in an effort to suppress rising cases, according to The Irish Times.

There would be a carve out for hotel bars, but people in other hospitality settings would face an earlier closing time. A previous curfew of 11.30pm was removed at the end of October.

The Cabinet is meeting this morning to discuss the country’s next steps in response to the growing fourth wave of the virus.

Proposals expected to be discussed include issuing new advice for people to work from home where possible, expanded guidance on wearing face masks and extending the requirement for Covid certs to gyms and hairdressers.

Booster vaccines to protect against the disease are also expected to roll out to hundreds of thousands of people in their 50s as part of the plan.

‘Fairly quick action’

Speaking on his way into the Cabinet meeting this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he did not want to pre-empt decisions that will be taken.

He warned that the situation would get worse before it gets better, and said there was an obligation on everyone to reduce social interactions in order to help reduce transmission.

Advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on working from home and other measures will be considered at the meeting, he confirmed.

“The overall objective is to prevent people getting very sick, going into hospitals, ICUs. We simply have to limit the increase we are experiencing at the moment,” he said.

The situation demanded “fairly quick action,” Mr Martin added.

Also speaking on his way into the meeting, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the latest modelling on hospitalisations and ICU admissions was “very stark.”

“If we did nothing and were to continue as is, we could be looking at somewhere between 200 and maybe up to 500 people in ICU. Obviously, that’s not something we could countenance,” he said.

Preliminary modelling presented to the Cabinet Covid subcommittee last night suggests that, based on current levels of socialisation, a peak in cases could range between 5,000 and 12,000 a day, with large case numbers lasting into the new year.

-Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke.